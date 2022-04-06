LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the protagonist of a first comparison technician focused on versions PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck of the game, officially available in stores and digital stores since yesterday.

Welcomed with excellent marks by the international press, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga uses a dynamic resolution on PlayStation 5with two different modes: 4K and 30 fps or 1440p and 60 fps.

Unfortunately, both options suffer from some problems: the 30 frames do not appear consistent and therefore return a feeling of scarce flowwhile phenomena of tearing in open environments.

The PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions do not seem to have these drawbacks, despite being locked at 30 fps, while on Steam Deck at the moment the game lacks optimization and turns badlyunable to go beyond 1080p at 30fps with high presets.