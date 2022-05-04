LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has two brand new character packs to celebrate Star Wars Day which falls just today May 4th.

These two new character packs would be The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Bad Batch. Both new character packs have just been launched in the game, on the occasion of the annual Star Wars Day, and both are included in the Character Collection Pack.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Pack includes Ashoka Tano, Moff Gideon, Fennec Shand, Bo Katan, and Boba Fett. If you’re familiar with the show’s second season, you might remember that these characters were nearly all newcomers, first introduced to The Mandalorian in Season 2, with the exception of Moff Gideon. Below you can take a look at the trailer celebrating the arrival of these two packages.

New legendary characters have landed in the galaxy! Who will you play as first? # Maythe4th #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/ZXTC7Iro8Z – LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) May 4, 2022



As for the other pack, you’ll get a selection of battle-hardened veterans to use throughout the game. In fact, you will find Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair and Echo.

