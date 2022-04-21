After its premiere in early April, the Warner Bros. game managed to become the best seller on Steam.

Expectations were in the air with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and the work signed by TT Games and Warner Bros. has proven to live up to expectations. And it is that, after demonstrating an impressive commercial performance in the United Kingdom and positioning itself as the best seller on Steam, the publisher informs that its latest installment has broken sales records. Which, in short, has made it the best launch of a LEGO game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has already sold 3.2 million copies worldwide“We have set a new record! Thank you to all the players for helping us make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest launch in the history of LEGO games!”, celebrates Warner Bros. from the Twitter account of the title. Entering the field of figures, the distributor assures in a press release sent to 3DJuegos that the delivery has exceeded the 3.2 million units sold worldwide.

Taking into account that the launch took place last 5th of April, we can only applaud the success of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and enjoy the content created by TT Games. In addition, the developer continues to expand the experience of your space adventure with the character pack of Rogue One: A Star Wars Storywhich was launched this week, and prepares the arrival of the rest of the packs.

At 3DJuegos we celebrate the numbers shared by Warner Bros. after enjoying a game absurdly funny. Because, as we already told you in our analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, this combination of action and innocent humor results in a emotional tribute to the three film trilogies.