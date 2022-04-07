Even after debuting to somewhat mixed ratings, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to have been a hit with fans. We still don’t know how well this title is selling on all other platforms, but at least on Steam He has already managed to break a record with figures well above what this franchise is used to.

According to information from VGC, The Skywalker Saga recorded a peak of 82 thousand 517 players at the same time in Steamthus breaking the previous record set by Lego Marvel Super Heroes with a total of 5 thousand 953 concurrent players. Below is a table with all the other games in the series and their respective number of maximum registered users.

– Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (82,517)

– Lego Marvel Super Heroes (5,953)

– Lego The Hobbit (5,550)

– The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (5,434)

– Lego The Lord of the Rings (5,045)

– Lego Worlds (4,911)

– Lego Jurassic World (3,498)

– Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2,586)

– Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (2,186)

– Lego Marvel’s Avengers (2,112)

So as you can see, The Skywalker Saga He has been breaking it among the fans and surely when the official sales figures arrive, they will also be as impressive as that of his players.

If you want to know what we thought of this new game, remember that our review is now available here at Atomix.

Publisher’s note: It was to be expected that The Skywalker Saga would be so successful, especially given all the hype surrounding the game leading up to its release. Without a doubt, Traveler’s Tales will take this renewed formula and implement it in all of its future games.

Via: VGC