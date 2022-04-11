The franchise LEGO it’s huge, as well as Star Wars. Combining the two together, it was expected that Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga was a success and it did, according to data shared for the UK.

According to data from the European analyst group ISFE’s Game Sales Data platform, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the second largest physical launch of the year in the UK. This means it outperformed other major titles like Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Elden Ring during their launch weeks. The title is second only to Arceus Pokémon Legends.

As expected, Lego Star Wars was last week’s best-selling version, surpassing the recent Kirby and The Lost Land. It has also sold the most on the Nintendo Switch among all the platforms out there, which includes the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Here is the Top 10.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Kirby and the Lost Land FIFA 22 Elden Ring Arceus Pokémon Legends Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Lego Harry Potter Collection WWE 2K22 Just Dance 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Source: Eurogamer