Fans are having a great time inside LEGO Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga and apparently many of them are comparing the game to Devil May Cry.

The new production offers a slightly more extensive battle system than previous games in the series. Fans experiment with this new type of fighting and the results are posted on social media. It all started with a streamer called Red Orb – the user posted videos showing how Queen Amidala and Jar-Jar Binks throw enemies into the air and then attack them with a series of blows.

“This game is a Devil May Cry, but in a Star Wars version“jokes those who discovered the possibility of doing these combos. To empathize even more with this improvised mash-up, one of the Internet users changed the clip, adding elements of the interface and music known from the Devil May Cry series.

I had to make this Gem LEGO MAY CRY IS REAL pic.twitter.com/FnTui4zgP1 – Starloh | ✪ Lego May Cry ™ (@Starlohz) April 6, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



who makin they lego star wars COMBO MAD AMV’s? pic.twitter.com/1KRup4RPec – Chad = the = Bloodedge (@DefeatAfter) April 7, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings





Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PC and consoles.

Source: PC Gamer