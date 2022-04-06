As per tradition for TT Games’ Star Wars games, too LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to unlock bonus characters and spaceships for free through gods codes to be included in the menus. Here are all the ones discovered so far.
Personages
- C3PHOHO – C-3PO Holiday Special
- WOOKIEE – Chewbacca Holiday Special
- TIPYIPS – DO Holiday Special
- WROSHYR – Darth Vader Holiday Special
- LIFEDAY – Gonk Droid Holiday Special
- KORDOKU – Poe Dameron Holiday Special
- SKYSAGA – Temmin ‘Snap’ Wexley
- KH7P320 – Aayla Secura
- XV4WND9 – Admiral Holdo
- OKV7TLR – Dengar
- SIDIOUS – The Emperor
- WBFE4GO – Nute Gunray
- Z55T8CQ – Poggle The Lesser
- GR2VBXF – Ratts Tyerell
- 3FCPPVX – Tarkin
Space ships
- ARVALA 7 – The Razor Crest ship
- SHUTTLE – Resistance I-TS Transport ship
For enter the codes In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, simply open the pause menu and select the key icon. From here you will access a virtual keyboard from which to enter the codes shown above. Alternatively, you can open the holoprojector menu and select the Extras category and enter passwords from there.
LEGO Star Wars: Legend of the Skywalker is available in stores for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.
