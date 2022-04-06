As per tradition for TT Games’ Star Wars games, too LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to unlock bonus characters and spaceships for free through gods codes to be included in the menus. Here are all the ones discovered so far.

Personages

C3PHOHO – C-3PO Holiday Special

– C-3PO Holiday Special WOOKIEE – Chewbacca Holiday Special

– Chewbacca Holiday Special TIPYIPS – DO Holiday Special

– DO Holiday Special WROSHYR – Darth Vader Holiday Special

– Darth Vader Holiday Special LIFEDAY – Gonk Droid Holiday Special

– Gonk Droid Holiday Special KORDOKU – Poe Dameron Holiday Special

– Poe Dameron Holiday Special SKYSAGA – Temmin ‘Snap’ Wexley

– Temmin ‘Snap’ Wexley KH7P320 – Aayla Secura

– Aayla Secura XV4WND9 – Admiral Holdo

– Admiral Holdo OKV7TLR – Dengar

– Dengar SIDIOUS – The Emperor

– The Emperor WBFE4GO – Nute Gunray

– Nute Gunray Z55T8CQ – Poggle The Lesser

– Poggle The Lesser GR2VBXF – Ratts Tyerell

– Ratts Tyerell 3FCPPVX – Tarkin

Space ships

ARVALA 7 – The Razor Crest ship

– The Razor Crest ship SHUTTLE – Resistance I-TS Transport ship

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

For enter the codes In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, simply open the pause menu and select the key icon. From here you will access a virtual keyboard from which to enter the codes shown above. Alternatively, you can open the holoprojector menu and select the Extras category and enter passwords from there.

LEGO Star Wars: Legend of the Skywalker is available in stores for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.