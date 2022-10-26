Publisher Warner Bros. Games, development studio TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games have released a new trailer from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Editionto show some of the new characters coming soon, confirming the availability in digital delivery and in physical edition starting from November 1, 2022 on Xbox One Series X | S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In the video we can see six new packages character that add a total of thirty playable characters to the game.

We read the details of the different packages, as reported on the official press release:

The character pack Star Wars: The Clone Wars, available November 1, will add Captain Rex, Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, Savage Opress and Gar Saxon. The LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation Character Pack will bring the fun festive versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Finn in Hawaiian shirt, Emperor Palpatine in costume and R2-D2 in a Christmas sweater.

The package Star Wars: Rebels will arrive on November 15 and will add Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla to the game, The same day will arrive the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi pack, which will include Ben Kenobi, Darth Vader, Reva Savander ( Third Sister), The Grand Inquisitor and Fifth Brother.

November 29 will be the turn of the character pack Star Wars: Andorwhich will add Andor, Luthen Rael, Syril Karn, Supervisor Dedra Meero and Bix Caleen, and the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett package which will include Krrsantan, Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, Peli Motto, and The Armorer.

These new character packs will be available as part of the Character Collection 2, as part of the Galactic Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or can be purchased as a bundle with Character Collection 1 for € 24.99. It will also be possible to purchase the two Character Collections individually for € 14.99 each, while the individual character packs will be available for € 2.99.

The Galactic Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will also include seven packs from the original Character Collection: The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Bad Batch. Players who purchase the digital version can also unlock the classic playable Obi-Wan Kenobi character, which is not available for individual purchase.