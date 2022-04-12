data cards in lego star wars skywalker saga have replaced the Red Bricks found in most other LEGO games.

Similar to Red Bricks, Datacards are required to unlock cheats, but the big difference is that you can’t enter a code to get Datacards instantly. Instead, you have to find Datacard locations scattered across all nine episodes in order to toggle cheats like handy Stud multipliers or Big Head Mode.

This guide will explain exactly how to get Datacards, and all Datacard locations in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Explainers on this page:

Data card locations:

For a full list of every unlockable cheat and codes to unlock characters and ships, make sure to check out our Skywalker Saga cheat codes list.

How to get Datacards in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Datacards are always located in hub areas in the Skywalker Saga. These mini open world regions are unlocked by progressing with the story across all three trilogies. See also Nintendo announces an Indie World Showcase for tomorrow While using the Galaxy Map or a taxi to travel between planets and hubs, you can see if an area contains a Datacard if it has the symbol of one displayed in the description. You can also check by bringing up the pause menu at any time.



Look out for a golden glow while searching for Datacards, as they are the only collectible colored like this. It makes them easier to identify in the environment, but can still be tricky to spot, as they tend to be floating in hard-to-reach areas. If you get close enough to a Datacard, its symbol will appear on the map. You can then mark the symbol to create a blue path to its location. It’s highly recommended to do this even while following the instructions below, to make reaching the Datacard as easy as possible.

Each cheat costs 1 Datacard, and a varying amount of Studs. Cheats can be purchased in any order, so you don’t have to collect every Datacard if you only want certain ones. To unlock a cheat with a Datacard, bring up the Holoprojector and go to the ‘Extras’ tab. Datacard cheats are at the very top, so just press right, then scroll to the cheat you wish to unlock. As long as you have enough Studs, you can now toggle that cheat on and off anytime while playing this save file.

Bespin Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained One Datacard is hidden in Bespin in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Cloud City – Central Plaza From the landing pad, go down the western path, and keep going down until you reach the Central Plaza. Then, go to the southeastern corner and switch to a scavenger character, like Rey or Wicket.



Equip the Breaker Blaster and fire at the glowing crack in the metal door across the gap. You can now see the Bespin Datacard where the door used to be. Switch to a character that can grapple, like an Astromech Droid or Bounty Hunter, then jump across the gap and press the button to grapple. The prompt won’t appear until you have jumped.

Cantonica Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained You can one Datacard in Cantonica in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Ridge Bight – Old Town Head north from the landing pad and keep going until you reach the Old Town area. Search the middle alleyway that leads to a Kyber Brick at a dead-end to locate Cantonica’s Datacard on a balcony nearby.



Switch to a character that can grapple, like Finn or an Astromech Droid, and grapple up across to the Datacard on a balcony. Drop down to collect it.

Coruscant Datacard locations in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained Here are the Datacards you can find on Coruscant in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Federal District – Senate View From the landing pad, head to the large red door near the edge of the northwestern area. Jump to the ledge located to the right of the red door and follow this path until you come across a red force field and two red switches.



Stand on one of the switches and then switch to another character and stand on the other. The forcefield will disappear and you can now collect the Federal District Coruscant Datacard.



Uscru District – Outlander Club If starting at the landing pad, head south and jump to the bottom of the district. Go all the way south until you reach the Outlander Club, near the Entertainment District.



Jump onto the railing opposite the club, and then double jump over to the circular platform. The Uscru District Corsucant Datacard is at the back of this platform.



Crait Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained There is one Datacard on Crait in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Crait Outpost – Landing Pad Hangar Climb up the ladders and metal platforms located just north of the landing pad. You will see the Crait Datacard floating above a pipe when you reach the edge of the final platform.



Switch to a character that can grapple, like Finn or another Hero, then jump toward the collectible and press the grapple button to attach to the edge. Jump up to collect the Datacard.



Dagobah Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained There’s one Datacard to be found on Dagobah in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Dragonsnake Bog Head to the southeasternmost corner of the map to find the Dagobah Datacard inside an enclosed area of ​​the bog, floating above a large tree branch.



Switch to a character that can grapple, like Luke Skywalker, and use the grapple points on the tree branch. Jump up to collect the Datacard.



Endor Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained Amongst the Ewoks, you can find one Datacard on Endor in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Ewok Village To get the Endor Datacard in the Ewok Village, go all the way down the spiraling platform around the closest tree on the ship’s western side.



Switch to a character with a ranged weapon and hit the target across from the edge of the platform. Turn around and collect the Datacard from the now open door inside the tree.

Exegol Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained There is one Datacard on Exegol to be found in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Sith Citadel From the landing pad, go all the way south and stand on the circular platform. After a few seconds, it will start to descend. When you reach the bottom, go forward until you come across metal stairs on the left-hand side.



Go up the staircase on the right and jump onto a chain at the end of the platform. Climb up to the pipe above, then walk to the end and collect the Exegol Datacard.





Geonosis Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained You can find one Datacard on Geonosis in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Stalgasin Hive – Canyons Go to the western side of the cliffs found northwest of the landing pad. Go around the cliffs until you spot two X’s and orange climbing bricks on the cliffs.



Change to a scavenger, like Rey or Wicket, and equip the net launcher. Use it on the X’s, then climb up the nets and orange bricks until you reach the top of the cliff. Follow the northern path in front of you, then drop down to the ledge below. Jump or grapple up the orange bricks to find the Geonosis Datacard at the top.





Hoth Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained Hoth contains one Datacard for you to collect in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Echo Base – Main Hangar To get the Hoth Echo Base Datacard, go to the northeastern corner of the Main Hangar. Select a character who can grapple, like an Astromech Droid or a Bounty Hunter, and use the orange bricks to grapple up the wall.



Turn around and grapple onto the closest light, then grapple across the other lights until you get to the one above the Datacard. Drop down to collect it.





Jakku Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained Here is one Datacard awaiting you on Jakku in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Nima Canyon – Nima Outpost Head to the northwesternmost corner of the map to find the Jakku Datacard inside the circular wreckage of a gray ship.





Kashyyyk Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained You can find one Datacard on Kashyyk in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: kachiro To find the Kashyyk Datacard, climb to the top of Tree Vikkilynn, easily identifiable by the large circle in the middle of the map.



After reaching the top, go to the platforms on the outside of the tree and jump across the gap. The Datacard is inside a hole in the tree on this platform.





Kef Bir Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained Here’s one Datacard on Kef Bir in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Crash Site – Company 77 Village Head to the Company 77 Village area, located to the very north. From the entrance, take a left and go around the nearby hut to find the Kef Bir Datacard.





Mustafar Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained There is one Datacard you for to collect on Mustafar in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Mining Complex – Klegger Corp Mining Facility From the landing pad, go north until you reach a large set of twin stairs. Go up the stairs and then head to the southeastern corner of the top floor.



Change to a character that can grapple, like an Astromech Droid or a Bounty Hunter, and grapple onto the orange brick attached to a large pipe. Grapple across to collect the Mustafar Datacard.



Takodana Datacard location in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained You can find one Datacard on Takodana in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Maz’s Castle From the landing pad, follow the lakeshore in the western direction. At the end of the path is a grapple point on top of a pillar.



Switch to a character that can grapple, like Finn or an Astromech Droid, and use their ability to reach the top of the pillar. Stand on the switch to reveal a chest containing the Takonda Datacard.



Tatooine Datacard locations in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga explained There are three Datacards to collect on Tatooine in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Judland Wastes – Old Ben Kenobi’s House Head directly south of the landing pad to find Old Ben Kenobi’s House, past the Tuskan Raider Village. Switch to a character who can use a lightsaber and use it to climb the bricks behind the house.



Smash the brown object at the top of the cliff and use the force to place the swinging pole in the cliff with the rest. Swing across them and then jump down to find another swinging pole that needs to be placed above.



Jump back up and use the poles to swing across. Instead of following the narrow platform, jump up the rocks to the right of it. Keep following this path and then jump to the opposite cliff. The Judland Wastes Datacard is near the edge of this cliff. Mos Espa – Slave Quarters Go to the Slave Quarters area located in the northwestern corner of the map. You will come across a house with a glowing yellow door.



Instead of going through the door, use the steps attached to the house and jump to the top, then jump down to the other side of the house. Turn around to find the the Mos Espa Datacard inside a small alcove.

Mos Eisley – Civilian Quarters The last Datacard on Tatooine is located in the northeastern corner of the map, just opposite a house with red and white lights attached to its walls.



Switch to a character that can use the force, and stack at least three of the nearby blocks underneath the Datacard location. Jump to the top of the blocks and then double jump to get the collectible.