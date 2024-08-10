Disney and Lucasfilm announced LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxyan animated special that will comprise four episodes and will premiere on September 13, 2024 exclusively on Disney+.

The announcement was accompanied by a pair of trailers, as well as posters and information. The story centers on Sig Greebling, voiced by Gaten Matarazzo, who one day discovers a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone in an ancient Jedi temple.

This strange device, when activated, turns the entire galaxy upside down. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy The good guys are now evil and the opposite happens with the bad guys.

So the fate of this universe depends on Sig agreeing to become a hero and returning everything to normal. But things only get stranger when Ewok bounty hunters, Geonosian Jedi, and even the fearsome Darth Jar Jar appear.

Darth Jar Jar, as you might expect, is voiced by Ahmed Best. There’s even a Dark Falcon in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the GalaxyJames Waugh, executive producer of this miniseries, recalled that it has been 25 years since the collaboration between LEGO Group and Lucasfilm began.

Waugh said it was the Star Wars-based LEGO sets that gave them the idea for this project, which includes screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

The producer highlighted the appearance of the Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings and Darth Jar Jar. James Waugh noted that ‘This four-part special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands work together.’.

Hernandez and Samit also serve as creative and executive producers. Other cast members include Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack and Mark Hamill.

With details from StarWars.com.