Today's Amazon offers offer us a discount for a LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet set (75328) which is now at an excellent price. Let's see the promotion.
If you are looking for LEGO Star Wars set Mandalorian Helmet (75328) at a valid price, you should look no further because Amazon Italy has made a new offer available. The discount – compared to the recommended price – currently reported by the platform is 30%. Don't miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The product comes shipped by Amazon, which also indicates that the recommended price is €69.99. The current price is not the lowest ever, but the difference is four euros.
LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet (75328)
The LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet (75328) set is based on the Mando's helmet in the Disney Plus TV series The Mandalorian. The various pieces recreate the appearance of Baskar, the metal capable of resisting lightsabers. It is a collector's item that looks perfect alongside the Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet (75327) and the Dark Trooper Helmet (75343).
