The Lego brand, appreciated equally by children, teenagers and adult collectors, faces an unexpected challenge. In recent months, The Thieves of America have targeted these toys and collectibles.

Local media reports indicate that Lego products, especially the most expensive sets that cost between 100 and 1,000 dollars, are the most stolen.

Both the individual thieves as well as large organized crime gangs are targeting these objects, recognizing their potential for substantial profits in both legal and illegal resale markets.

Lego collectors and resellers have pointed out that the lucrative nature of these products can result in returns of up to 400% per year when purchasing and reselling sets.

This high profit margin makes them a tempting target for criminals. In the past two months, multiple incidents have been reported, including robberies at Bricks & Minifigs, Barnes and Nobles and other businesses in South Carolina. California, Los Angeles and Pennsylvania.

Some of the recently reported thefts are:

February 29: A man stole $300 worth of Legos from the Target store on Rockhill Drive.

Response from local authorities

Overall, law enforcement has been active in addressing this spate of Lego thefts.

For its part, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that detectives were tracking a series of robberies from a retailer on North Gaffey Street in San Pedro. Loss prevention personnel identified one of the suspects.

Consequently, in early June, Blanca Gudino, 39, of Lawndale, and Richard Siegel, 71, were arrested after a police raid at Siegel’s Long Beach home.

“The seized items ranged in retail value from $20 to over $1,000.” police said in a press release.

Police said that during the raid, potential buyers who had seen advertisements for the toys online showed up at Siegel’s home. He faces charges of organized retail theft.

As the situation continues to develop, authorities retailers are urged to enhance their security measures and the public to remain vigilant.

The growing trend of Lego thefts underlines the need for Preventive actions and legal responses fast to protect valuable merchandise from becoming easy prey for thieves.

