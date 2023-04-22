Caterham has been in the automotive world for 50 years. The speed at which the days pass seems to be faster than a Caterham Seven 620. To celebrate Caterham’s five decades, the brand has published fifty facts about itself. We have selected the ten best of these, because it is also our and your Friday people.

Bob Laishley has been in charge of Caterham since last year and is proud of his brand: “Today’s Seven still shares many visual cues with the 1973 car. Underneath, much has been developed to ensure a truly iconic car that has a modern driving experience.” It’s high time to go through some interesting moments from Caterham’s packed history.

1. The Caterham Seven was born after a beer and a handshake

In 1973, Lotus founder Colin Chapman and Graham Nearn of Caterham Car Sales met at the Pub Lotus cafe in Primrose Hill. The two know each other well. Caterham is doing excellent business as a seller of Lotus cars. Unfortunately, Chapman has bad news for Nearn: the Lotus Seven is going out of production. None of that, Nearn thinks. He breathes new life into the model.

Over a beer, the two shook hands as a symbol of the transfer of the Seven. Can you think of a more British way? The two agreed that Caterham would get the tools, designs and exclusive rights to the Seven. In the summer of that year, the Caterham Seven went into production.

2. Over 100 different versions of the Seven were built

In fact, over a hundred variants of the Seven have been built since its launch in 1957, most of which were built after the Caterham takeover. There are currently six new Sevens on sale from Caterham: the Seven 170, Super Seven 600, Super Seven 2000, Seven 340, Seven 485 and Seven 485 CSR. One more and they’ve got one seven.

The version you see above next to driver Kamui Kobayashi was built to celebrate the sixtieth Lotus Seven. This performance has a special place in our hearts. It was built by our colleagues in the United Kingdom and then handed over to Kobayashi. The driver was so impressed with the car that he had a special version made and shipped directly to Japan.

3. Caterhams are no longer built in Caterham

Perhaps a setback for the Caterham fan, but the village of Caterham is no longer home to the car brand. This was the case until 1987. The brand then moved to a larger factory in Dartford. Nevertheless, the name Caterham remained. The Dartford Seven also sounds more like a revolutionary dart than a lightweight car.

And there is more to tell about the Caterham factory: the company is going to expand! A new factory of more than five thousand square meters should ensure that production increases by 50 percent. In numbers, that is 750 cars per year. Unfortunately, the factory will not be in Caterham, but also in Dartford.

4. The Super Seven was once a cop’s car in an action movie

You quickly think of well-known film cars F&Fcars or maybe James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5. A Caterham also once acted as a protagonist’s means of transport. The French actor in question is Jean-Paul Belmondo. While we’re on the fun facts, did you know that the son of the famous actor, Paul Belmondo, raced in F1 in 1992 and 1994. Without any success though.

The Caterham stars in the French action film Flic Ou Voyou, which means cops and robbers. The movie is based on the book L’Inspecteur de la merby Michel Grisolia. That title roughly translates as ‘The Inspector of the Sea’. Back to the movie. In one of the scenes he drives the Caterham into a house and steams on towards the living room. Must be able to be a police officer.

5. The Caterham Seven Superlight R500 Evo sprints faster than a Ferrari Enzo

In 2004, Caterham released the Seven Superlight R500 Evo. It received a 2.0 liter engine from Minister Racing Engines. That turned out to be a good move. The car cost less than 40,000 euros, but is still faster in a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h than a Ferrari Enzo. The Enzo cost about 480,000 euros at the time.

The Caterham takes 3.2 seconds to complete the sprint, the Enzo 3.6 seconds. And so we can continue with icons that take longer to sprint to 100 km / h. We mention a Nissan GT-R, Porsche 911 (997 generation) and the Chevrolet Corvette C6. Each one a lot more expensive than the Caterham.

6. Caterham set a number of records including most doughnuts

Caterham has tried several times in its fifty-year history to set a record. This has been successful a number of times. For example, in 1992 Caterham had the fastest accelerating production car in the world. The Caterham JPE (Jonathan Palmer Evolution) sprinted from a standstill to 96 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

The record for most donuts and most donuts in one minute was also set in a Caterham. The most number of donuts in a row is 566 and was set by stunt driver Terry Grant in 2011. Six years later, successful track cyclist Chris Hoy attempted the most donuts in sixty seconds. He made 19, which was the record for Hoy. Hip hi!

7. A Honda engine helped Caterham reverse the record

One more then? Fans of the reversing races at Circuit Zandvoort will like this record. Caterham put a Honda Blackbird engine from a 1999 motorcycle in a Seven. Indeed, motorcycles do not have a reverse gear. Therefore, the drive was reversed. The engine had six gears that turned the wheels backwards.

In 2001, the 1100 cc block had to ensure that Caterham achieved the highest speed in reverse. Put that hand behind the headrest of the passenger seat. The special Seven reached a speed of 165 km/h in reverse. The speed was enough for the record held by driver Darren Manning.

8. Caterham raced in F1 for two seasons

The Seven is not the only thing that Caterham took over from Lotus. In 2012, the Lotus F1 team transformed into Caterham F1. This was to prevent the racing team from falling into the hands of Renault. Unfortunately, the F1 team did not match the success of the Seven takeover. In the first year, drivers Heikki Kovalainen and Vitaly Petrov only finished eleventh.

A year later, Charles Pic and Giedo van der Garde joined. It went from bad to worse, because in 2013 the highest finish was a fourteenth place. The only highlight for Van der Garde that year was reaching Q2 for the Belgian GP. In 2014, Christijan Albers joins the team as team principal. That also turns out not to be a golden move and after a few races Albers is put on the street. Performance doesn’t get better, so Caterham never scored a point in F1. Oof.

9. The Caterham 160 weighs less than 500 kilos

In 2013 it was time for an entry-level model from Caterham. That is why the brand built the Caterham 160. The three-cylinder 660 cc Suzuki engine produces 80 hp. That won’t knock you over, but it’s more than enough if you’re in a tub that weighs 490 kilos. Find three chunky friends and you’ll lift the Caterham right off its spot.

10. Lego sells 10 times as many Caterhams as Caterham

Take a look around you and ask yourself: What hasn’t been made of Lego yet? Okay, maybe your colleague Jan sitting across from you, but otherwise? That is why in 2015 there was also a Caterham Seven in cube form. The 620R Lego set consists of 770 bricks and embodies the Caterham kit in miniature form.

To date, Caterham says more than ten times more Lego Sevens have been sold than the real-life version. The Lego set of the Caterham Seven 620R is no longer sold by Lego. You can still get a set left and right, but then you pay more than the original sales price. It was 84.99 euros.