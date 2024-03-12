













The LEGO Group shared a series of new packs for the LEGO Super Mario line based on the series. Super Mario Bros. from Nintendo on the occasion of Mar10 Day or Mario Day.

These are Bowser's Express Train, King Boo's Haunted Mansion, and the Battle with Roy at Peach's Castle.

He previously gave a preview of this when he announced that Mario Kart will be coming to this product line but additional information is now available.

These LEGO packs will go on sale on August 1, 2024. Bowser's Express Train has 1,392 pieces and is the work of Marvin Völger, Daire McCabe and Amy Bennett. Its price is $2,099 Mexican pesos and is ideal for players over nine years old.

This features a lever-operated rotating platform, a Super Star Block, a passenger car with a removable roof, and a “?” Block. It also includes a wagon with a spring-loaded cannon.

The train is inspired by the one that appears in Super Mario 3D World. Regarding King Boo's Haunted Mansion from LEGO Super Mario, it has 932 pieces.

This mansion features haunted hallways, a Treasure Block, a Coin Block and a hidden Key Block for interactive play.

The price of this package is $1,899 Mexican pesos and is designed for ages eight and older. What about the other set mentioned at the beginning?

The Battle with Roy in Peach's Castle from LEGO Super Mario is made up of 738 pieces in total. It is a classic reinterpretation that invites the builders to defend the castle with Toad against Roy, one of the Koopalings.

The castle features a catapult, easy-to-rebuild walls, and a beautiful interior. It also comes with a rotating throne, a piano and a fountain in the garden. Its price is $1,599 Mexican pesos and it is recommended for ages seven and up.

For more details consult the website official. Apart from LEGO Super Mario we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

