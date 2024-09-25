Starting in 2025, you’ll have new ways to enjoy the Sonic universe in LEGO form. The two new sets were announced as part of Sonic Central’s annual livestream during a very special call between LEGO and Sonic, LEGO Shadow, and LEGO Dr. Eggman.

The two new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets

Sonic’s Campfire Clash

It allows fans to join Sonic as he relaxes in front of a cozy campfire, before protecting the Chaos Emerald from the villainous clutches of GUN Beetle and GUN Hunter.

This 177-piece set will put you right in the middle of the action as you launch Sonic on his speeding sphere at enemy robots to rescue Tocky and collect some Golden Rings along the way.

Super Shadow vs. Biolizard

The other of the two new sets gives fans the mighty challenge of defending the ARK Space Colony from Biolizard. With the help of Super Sonic, Super Shadow and the Speed ​​Ball Launcher, find Biolizard’s weak points, while trying to avoid its stud shooters and powerful jaws and recover the Chaos Emerald before it’s too late.

LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog sets will be available for purchase from January 1, 2025.

