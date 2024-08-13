The new LEGO set is based on the iconic 1993 film. Tim Burton’s LEGO The Nightmare Before Christmas brings the film’s creepy charm to life, without leaving out unique details from the film.

LEGO Ideas Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will take us through three iconic locations from the beloved animated classic: Disney’s Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house and Halloween Town Hall.

Authentic details include a pop-up roof that reveals Jack Skellington’s Christmas formula; a detailed graveyard; a moving bathtub and the City Hall lectern where Jack gave his famous speech.

Plus, it includes eight beloved Disney characters: Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Claus, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero the dog and a two-sided brick figure of the Mayor.

The Nightmare Before Christmas set arrives thanks to LEGO Ideas

Designed by Simon Scott, a LEGO fan based in the UK, it is being released worldwide as part of the LEGO Ideas programme. Once designed, 10,000 people voted for it to become a real set.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas set is made up of 2,193 pieces, and is sure to offer a rewarding building experience for fans and collectors. It will be available to LEGO Insiders from September 3rd at the LEGO Store. official site and LEGO Stores for everyone starting September 6 at a price of 4,999 pesos.

