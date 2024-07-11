The McLaren P1 marked a milestone in high-performance motorsport as the most exciting, most capable, most technologically advanced and most dynamically accomplished supercar of its time.

Using all of McLaren’s motorsport-based engineering expertise, this road-legal hypercar was created. It was created to be “the ultimate driver’s car in the world, both on the road and on the track”, so the technical specification of the McLaren P1 provided the ideal basis for delivering on this ambition.

Now, to bring it to more homes around the world, the LEGO Technic McLaren P1 has been created in 1:8 scale.

Introduced as part of the LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series, the new 1:8 scale version consists of 3,893 pieces and each of these vehicles features a unique serial number that unlocks special content.

You’ll find every detail of the real thing in the LEGO version, including a 7-speed gearbox with 2 shift drums, suspension, V8 piston engine, adjustable rear spoiler and opening butterfly wing doors with advanced mechanism. This ensures an immersive building experience from start to finish that’s authentic to the real McLaren P1.

Created by the LEGO Technic design team in close collaboration with McLaren Automotive, both teams focused on implementing as many cutting-edge features into the model as possible, paying homage to both the real-life P1 and the engineering excellence McLaren is known for.

LEGO Technic McLaren P1 price and availability

It will be available in the online store and LEGO Stores from August 1, 2024 at a price of 10,899 pesos. When purchasing the set between 1 and 7 August 2024, LEGO Insiders will receive the LEGO Technic McLaren P1 logo as a gift.

