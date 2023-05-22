Lego’s previously rumored Pac-Man arcade machine model is the real deal.

Set to launch on 1st June for Lego VIP members, or 4th June for the rest of us, this new model will cost you a pretty penny. Its recommended retail price is £229.99, or $269.99 / €269.99 for those outside the UK.

The set is a collaboration between Bandai Namco and the Lego Group, released to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of Pac-Man. It features the upper half of a Pac-Man cabinet. Along with the cabinet half itself, which is interactive, there are also Lego models of Pac-Man and two of his ghosts – Blinky and Clyde, to be precise.

Here is a closer look at the Lego Pac-Man Arcade.

Describing the process of designing the new set, Lego’s Sven Franic commented it was a “delight” to bring Pac-Man to life in its blocky form.

“Our team of talented designers worked tirelessly to capture the essence of the beloved Pac-Man arcade machine in brick form, from Pac-Man himself to the colourful, maze-like environment he inhabits,” they shared.

“Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind Lego creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style. We are thrilled to share this incredible build with the world and cannot wait to see the joy it brings to fans of all ages.”

Elsewhere in Pac-Man news, Nintendo is shutting down online services for Pac-Man 99 – its online battle royale game – later this year.