The LEGO Marvel set Captain America's Shield (76262) it is now on promotion through Amazon Italy. Today's offers guarantee us a 30% discount compared to the typical recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via the box you see below, or via this link.

Amazon will take care of the shipping of this product, which also reports that this is the lowest price ever for the platform; in fact the advised price according to the e-commerce it is €209.99.