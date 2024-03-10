As part of the announcements for Mario Day, LEGO shared an extensive video where it revealed its new sets of the world's most famous plumber. Along with the expected updates for LEGO Super Marioit was also confirmed that Mario Kart will have its own LEGO.

Among the new LEGO sets that were announced, we find the Bowser Express Train set, which is inspired by Super Mario 3D World. This package features a locomotive, two normal cars and a high-end normal in the back, plus two train stations. Mario can defeat different enemies, travel by train and more actions will be available to us.

Likewise, the set of King Boo's Haunted Mansion, where we find multiple enemies that we have to defeata moving couch, and an unlockable treasure chest.

The latest set that was revealed includes a LEGO version of Roy to complete the Koopalings lineup. Along with this, we were presented with a castle with different interactivity functions, including a piano that produces music when interacting with LEGO Mario.

Along with these three sets, LEGO Mario Kart was also revealed. Unfortunately, no concrete information was shared about this new product, beyond the fact that it will be available at some point in 2025, so we will have more details at some point this or next year.

Similarly, no release date for Bowser Express Train, King Boo's Haunted Mansion, and Roy with Peach's Castle sets. However, we will probably have more information throughout 2024. On related topics, a new movie from Super Mario Bros. Likewise, there is already a release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door HD and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

Editor's Note:

I can't wait to see what the LEGO Mario Kart will look like. The interesting thing will be to see if this model can run, or if we will have to move it. LEGO is no stranger to creating products that can move on their own, so this could well be an option.

Via: LEGO