LEGO ushered in the arrival of the new year with two incredible innovations for all gamers: the set dedicated to Sonic the Hedgehog and that ─ not of Mario but ─ of the beloved Luigi’s Mansion!

Nintendo invites fans of the most cowardly ghost-catcher ever to enter the terrifying (but not so much) brick reproduction of the haunted mansion of Luigi’s Mansion, to face various challenges. Fans will be able to enjoy freeing Toad from the painting he’s been trapped in, search for hidden gems, face Junk Ghosts, Red Bats, and the fearsome King Boo.

Completionists will also be able to add the Atrium with adjoining cemetery and Professor Strambic’s Laboratory, complete with Poltergust, thanks to their respective expansion sets. We remind you that to have access to the interactive experience (as well as to Luigi’s figure) it will be necessary to purchase the Starter Pack, sold separately.

In short, building this villa will cost you more or less the same as building a real one (€ 59.99 Starter Pack + € 79.99 Hunting for Ghosts + € 39.99 Lobby + € 24.99 Laboratory and Poltergust) … but fun is guaranteed! Obviously there is always the possibility to visit the villa directly in Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Switch, depending on your tastes.

