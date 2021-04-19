A now-removed Amazon China leak has confirmed the upcoming release of a Lego Super Luigi toy and playset.

The Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi set features a green version of Lego’s interactive Super Mario toy, with the same LCD eyes, mouth and chest panel.

This second Starter Course was spotted by The brick fan before the original listing was taken offline. It also contains a pink Yoshi, Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba.

Of course, Luigi’s leakage follows a creepy tease from Lego first reported on by Eurogamer last week. Following a firmware update, Lego Mario toys began calling out to their brothers – and calling you into a purchase.

What will happen when the two brothers are brought together? We’ll have to wait and see.

Lego is yet to officially acknowledge the above Luigi set, which will likely come as part of its next big range of Mushroom Kingdom toys. Previous reports pegged Mario’s brother as turning up this summer.