There have been many advances and it is certainly not a secret as among the objectives of LEGO for 2023 there was to bring back various sets inspired by the very famous fantasy trilogy of JRR Tolkien. Finally, yesterday, the new set dedicated to the series was presented; a faithful collector’s reproduction of the House of Elrond, Rivendell.

the set, #10316will appear in stores fromMarch 8, 2023 and it will cost €499.99. Users LEGO VIPs they will have access to the model with an advance of three days and, together with the reproduction of Rivendell they will also receive 3750 VIP points it’s a Gollum exclusive BrickHeadz. It cannot be denied that the particularly high price can certainly scare but the set is currently the most detailed in the LEGO universe inspired by the Lord of the Rings and the result is definitely worth the cost.

Rivendell is the place where in the fantasy trilogy the Fellowship of the Ring and the Danish company had precisely the aim of recreating that moment, together with the building all the members of the Company who participated in the event will therefore be present. The set therefore includes the updated versions of Frodo, Gandalf, Sam, Merry, Pippin, Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli, Boromir, Elrond, Arwen and Bilbo aged. Just look at the pictures, LEGO couldn’t do a better job and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.