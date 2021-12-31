NewsThe Lego image of André Hazes that started this week suddenly disappeared on Dam Square in Amsterdam is located in Oldeberkoop. It is a stunt by De Geitefok, the New Year’s Eve association of the Frisian village.











Local Interest Oldeberkoop posted a photo on his Twitter account on Friday evening, showing members of the association with the image. With the stunt, De Geitefok wants to draw attention to the heavy corona time that has gripped the Netherlands for almost two years.

“We are toiling through this crisis with blood, sweat and tears,” said chairman Jan-Bart Hof. “The water is on the lips of the entrepreneurs and the healthcare staff is working hard. We hope that 2022 will be a better year for everyone and that we can finally say goodbye to all the annoying measures.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The large Lego statue disappeared in the night from Monday to Tuesday. A note was found on the empty spot with the text: ‘Corona threw a spanner in the works. André now has time for another performance.’ The statue, made by Streetart Franke, has been on Dam Square since last summer. It is an initiative of catering entrepreneur Won Yip and Rachel Hazes, the widow of the deceased singer.

After the disappearance, Yip let it be known that he was thinking of a playful action. “I believe in the good of people. So to start with, give him a can of beer every fifteen minutes and then I assume that the statue will be put back after New Years,” says Yip.

It is not the first New Year’s Eve stunt of De Geitefok. Earlier, the association managed to steal the Olympic rings from the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam. A large ball was also taken from the KNVB head office. Both were later neatly returned, so let De Geitefok know. That will also happen now, according to the association.