The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a set LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses, a perfect Valentine's gift for building brick lovers. The reported discount to the recent lowest price is 18%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €59.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses
LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses is a set to decorate the home and to give as a gift on Valentine's Day. Includes pieces for a dozen red roses with long green stems, plus 4 sprigs of gypsophila with small white flowers. The flowers are represented in various stages of flowering as it includes 4 roses in full bloom, 4 in bloom and 4 in bud.
This set is part of the LEGO Botanical Collection. In total includes 822 pieces.
