Apparently the official PlayStation website has revealed in advance LEGO Horizon Adventures release datewhich according to this information will be available on PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch starting November 14.
The timing of the oversight suggests a probable Official announcement during Nintendo Direct which will be broadcast this afternoon, as part of the double event (Indie World + traditional Direct) that you can follow live here on Multiplayer.it from 4:00 PM.
Sony had already confirmed at the time of the reveal that LEGO Horizon Adventures would make its debut during the fall of this year, but without setting a specific date…at least so far.
A highly anticipated spin-off
Announced with a trailer last June, LEGO Horizon Adventures catapults Aloy, her friends and the future world they live in into the universe of the famous plastic bricks, with an adventure aimed at a young audience that will not be missed. the typical humor of LEGO games.
Taking up in many ways the tried and tested formula developed over the years by TT Games, the spin-off developed by Guerrilla Games and Studio Gobo can be tackled solo or in co-op mode with friends, both locally and online.
So let’s wait for today’s Nintendo Direct to confirm the release date of LEGO Horizon Adventures.
#LEGO #Horizon #Adventures #release #date #revealed #early #PlayStation
Leave a Reply