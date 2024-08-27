Apparently the official PlayStation website has revealed in advance LEGO Horizon Adventures release datewhich according to this information will be available on PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch starting November 14.

The timing of the oversight suggests a probable Official announcement during Nintendo Direct which will be broadcast this afternoon, as part of the double event (Indie World + traditional Direct) that you can follow live here on Multiplayer.it from 4:00 PM.

Sony had already confirmed at the time of the reveal that LEGO Horizon Adventures would make its debut during the fall of this year, but without setting a specific date…at least so far.