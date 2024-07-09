On this occasion James Windeler, screenwriter and narrative director of Guerrilla Games, reiterated that to complete the adventure it will be necessary about 7 – 8 hours . This however only concerns the main story. Without going into too much detail, the developer has stated that there will be a “sort of post-story finale” with lots of challenges and content to be addressed which will further increase the hour counter.

Thanks to our interview with Guerrilla Games, new information has arrived on the LEGO Horizon Adventures duration the new action game starring Aloy made from plastic bricks, and the confirmation that there will also be additional content and challenges that players will be able to undertake once the credits have rolled.

Replayability and customization

It doesn’t end there, because Windeler also says that the team paid particular attention to the replayability of levels and that players might find further incentive to explore the game world to gather materials and resources for build your dream home and customize your village and its inhabitants.

“The main story is about seven or eight hours long, depending on how much time you choose to spend customizing your village and your characters, but then we’ve built in some replayability for the levels, there’s a sort of post-story ending with a lot of content that still offers a lot of challenge, there are elements that push players to explore the wilderness, collect items and continue to gather resources to build their house or things like that,” Windeler said.

In this regard, we remind you that LEGO Horizon Adventures will be available in stores during the last quarter of 2024also on PC and PS5.