It’s no secret that Horizon games are extremely long experiences, which can reach triple digits if you want to complete each experience. However, it appears that this will not be the case with LEGO Horizon Adventure. This installment not only breaks multiple conventions of the series and PlayStation exclusives, but rather it will provide us with an adventure that can be completed in less than 10 hours.

Through an interview with GameSpot, James Windeler, narrative director of Guerrilla, spoke about how accessible LEGO Horizon Adventure It will be for all players. Considering that This installment will arrive on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC at the same time, This makes perfect sense. This will not only be achieved through a simplification of the gameplay and the use of the conventions of LEGO games, but it has also been noted that the adventure will last approximately eight hours, a figure that can increase to nine hours by completing missions. high schools. This is what he said about it:

“It is not a faithful account nor a parody. We wanted to make fun of intellectual property; We wanted to use all the self-referential humor characteristic of Lego properties. We also wanted to make sure the game had very broad appeal […] We didn’t make the entire game open world and put it here. We told a story that we felt captured some of the spirit of the original, some of the themes […] “It’s more of an inspiration.”

In comparison, you need around 22 hours to finish Horizon Zero Dawn, and more than 60 if you want to complete this adventure. For its part, Horizon Forbidden West It requires almost 30 hours to finish the story, and more than 80 to obtain everything. Thus, LEGO Horizon Adventure represents only a fractionsomething that will surely be liked by more than one person.

Unfortunately, At the moment there is no exact release datebut it is expected that LEGO Horizon Adventure will be available sometime in the winter 2024 season on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. On related topics, you can learn more about this game here. Likewise, a comparison arises between the PS5 and Switch versions of this installment.

A 10-hour PlayStation game sounds like a complete anomaly, but it’s something many have been asking for over the past few years. While a long experience is worth a lot to some people, it has been made clear on multiple occasions that short adventures are always fondly remembered.

Via: GameSpot