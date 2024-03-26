Today's Amazon offers offer us a discount for a LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts set (76415). It is now at its all-time low price.
The LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts set (76415) is now on sale via Amazon Italy. Today's offers guarantee us a 30% discount compared to the typical recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via the box you see below, or via this link.
Amazon will take care of the shipping of this product, which also reports that this is the lowest price ever for the platform; in fact the advised price according to the e-commerce it is €84.99.
LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts
Recreate the ending of the Harry saga with LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts. The set includes 730 pieces which allow you to create the facade of Hogwarts. The set is modular and can be connected to other Harry Potter LEGO sets to recreate the entire castle.
Furthermore, they are present 6 LEGO minifigures:
- Harry Potter (with wand and spell)
- Voldemort (with wand and spell)
- Nagini
- Neville Longbottom with the Sword of Gryffindor
- Scabior
- Molly Weasley
- Bellatrix Lestrange
