It seems that the social profile of Warner Bros. South Africa has published on Instagram, probably by mistake, a new image possibly linked to a mysterious LEGO Harry Pottersuggesting the possible arrival of a new game in the series.
The image is actually still very vague, but contains references that suggest a possible nearby presentation: you can see a LEGO Harry Potter Minifigure and the date August 25, 2023. This could correspond to the presentation of a new game in the series, also considering how it is placed at Gamescom 2023.
On the other hand, the question would connect to a series of rumors that want a new Lego Harry Potter coming, with a general reworking in the style of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
LEGO Harry Potter, the possibilities of a new game
Considering the great commercial success achieved by the latter, and the relaunch that the Harry Potter series has received in the videogame field also with Hogwarts Legacy, this is a far from absurd hypothesis.
The VGC site consulted with what it calls a “source close to the matter”, who would have confirmed that a new Lego Harry Potter is indeed in development, but could not say if the published image and the possible date of the presentation are actually confirmed.
At present, the Lego Harry Potter games are still the titles that came out of the PS3 and Xbox 360 era with Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7, which were ported to the next generation with the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, but no new titles.
#LEGO #Harry #Potter #game #development #judging #leak
Leave a Reply