It seems that the social profile of Warner Bros. South Africa has published on Instagram, probably by mistake, a new image possibly linked to a mysterious LEGO Harry Pottersuggesting the possible arrival of a new game in the series.

The image is actually still very vague, but contains references that suggest a possible nearby presentation: you can see a LEGO Harry Potter Minifigure and the date August 25, 2023. This could correspond to the presentation of a new game in the series, also considering how it is placed at Gamescom 2023.

On the other hand, the question would connect to a series of rumors that want a new Lego Harry Potter coming, with a general reworking in the style of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.