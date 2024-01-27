Nintendo and LEGO have a pretty strong relationship. The Super Mario sets have been a success, and some of the best experiences we can find in the world of toys. In this way, many have wondered if other Big N series will have the same treatment. Well, although at the moment there is no official information, Everything seems to indicate that in the future we will see a LEGO The Legend of Zelda.

Recently, 1414falconfan, insider and famous LEGO leaker, revealed that a Great Deku Tree special set Ocarina of Time would hit the market next September. It is important to mention that this report comes from the same person as the Piranha Plant model ahead of time, so there is a possibility that this could become a reality.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that The set would be made up of 2,500 pieces, which would make it one of Nintendo's largest to date.. If the Big N confirms the existence of this LEGO in the future, this would be The Legend of Zelda's first foray into this market, something that fans have been waiting for for years.

Whereas, according to 1414falconfan, Great Deku Tree's LEGO would arrive until September, we will likely have to wait a couple of months before seeing any kind of official information. On related topics, the Twilight saga will have its own LEGO. Likewise, this is the first look at Animal Crossing LEGO.

This is a job that can be interesting. The Legend of Zelda series lends itself to LEGO giving us a series of sets that are not only interactive, like those of Super Mario, but are simply the centerpiece of the collection for a fan.

Via: Go Nintendo