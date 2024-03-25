













Lego Fortnite will now let you build your vehicles









Since his arrival, Lego Fortnite It became an experience that many players have enjoyed because of everything that can be done within this platform created by the team at Epic Games.

Now, starting March 26, players will be able to assemble vehicles in Lego Fortnite with an update that comes with everything we tell you below:

Three free vehicle builds: Speeder, Off-Road, and Transport Truck.

Ability to build custom vehicles using the new vehicle parts from the Toys section.

New Toys to create vehicles, such as Wheels, Seats and Power Centers.

More LEGO styles added and some bugs fixed.

One thing you should know is that when you unlock the blueprint for a vehicle skin, you can create it in the Builds section of the build menu. There are also options for those who like to use their imagination when it comes to being creative.

Source: Epic Games

The vehicles move thanks to batteries that you install. The more, because there will be much more power. There are also wheels, seats and much more. There are tools and all kinds of parts to make adjustments. Your imagination is the limit.

We also recommend: Fortnite creators will now have access to elements from Lego, Rocket Racing and Fall Guys

Source: Epic Games

Lego Fortnite receives more adjustments to its experience

Like any other game developed by the team of Epic Games, Lego Fortnite It receives constant adjustments, all so that players have the best possible experience.

For example, we have a new smart transfer feature so you can move all similar objects to and from storage.

You can also notice more easily if buildings take any kind of damage, this was because vehicle crafting was added. Now what you should do is strengthen the buildings with rare materials.

Another adjustment to the game is that you will find schools of fish near new docks that are next to lakes and rivers.

Likewise, improvements were made to the buildings so that they remain stable when entering and leaving the caves. Same as those who have to travel long distances.

What do you think of these adjustments that came to Lego Fornite? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)