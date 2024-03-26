LEGO Fortnite continues to expand and arrives at the mechanical Marasma version which allows you to create vehicles and introduces a new list of costumes.

LEGO Fortnite has been updated and has reached version 29.10, known as Mechanical Marasma, which introduces a long-awaited innovation: the possibility of creating vehicles in order to move in a unique way within the game world. First of all, three types of vehicles are offered to create, in addition to customized ones: Dasher – designed to move quickly; the recipe is unlocked by adding a battery to your inventory

Off-road – for many passengers; the recipe is unlocked by adding Legnoflexo to your inventory (you will find some in the Arid Valley without problems)

Truck – has plenty of space to load what you want; the recipe is unlocked by adding Freddopino to your inventory (you can find it in the Frozen Lands) Above you can see the three easily recognizable vehicles that you can quickly create with the related recipes in LEGO Fortnite. Once you have the first recipe for a vehicle, you can create it in the Construction Section of the Construction menu. See also Pokémon GO reveals how you will get Paldea starters

Building custom vehicles in LEGO Fortnite The Composter However, if you prefer to do things your own way, you can use the vehicle parts in the Toys section. However, to create an object that is calculated by LEGO Fortnite as a vehicle, a series of specific toys are needed: Power center, i.e. the batteries: the more they are, the longer you can drive

Swivel wheels and powered wheels, the latter give the traction to move

Seats for passengers and a driver's seat which is used to control the vehicle How are vehicles powered? Using the Composter which transforms our objects into biomass, fertilizer or soil depending on what we throw inside. By creating biomass we unlock the battery recipe (which requires glass, often available in bandit gearboxes). Additionally, we now find the wrench to “assign switches and thrusters to channels.” We can then create the Illuminator, or the headlights for our vehicles. For the recipe you need to add Heatfish to your inventory and a crafting bench in the game world. See also The Last of Us Part 1 PC, users still report CPU issues after update 1.0.2