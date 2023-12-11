This week they are 17 games which will become part of the catalogue GeForce NOWbetween very recent titles and others less so but still of great interest for subscribers to the service or for those who have the opportunity to use NVIDIA's cloud gaming.
This GFN Thursday is therefore quite rich, with the introduction of 17 titles which will complement the 500 games already available in the catalogue. So let's see the list of new titles available on GeForce NOW:
- World War Z: Aftermath (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, December 5)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (New release on Ubisoft, December 7)
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (New release on Steam, December 7)
- The Day Before (New release on Steam, December 7)
- Goat Simulator 3 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, December 7)
- LEGO Fortnite (New release on Epic Games Store, December 7)
- Against the Storm (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, December 8)
- Rocket Racing (New release on Epic Games Store, December 8)
- Fortnite Festival (New release on Epic Games Store, December 9)
- Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express (Steam)
- BEAST (Steam)
- Dungeons 4 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Farming Simulator 22 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Hollow Knight (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Steam)
- Spirittea (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
Several of these introductions are linked to Xbox releases and PC Game Passwhich are now partially interconnected thanks to agreements made between Microsoft and NVIDIA to bring games from the Game Pass catalog to GeForce NOW.
Among the most recent releases we find LEGO Fortnite, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and The Day Before, but of particular interest are also the introductions of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
With the latter, in particular, the GeForce NOW catalog has exceeded over 100 PC Game Pass titles supported on the service.
#LEGO #Fortnite #Day #games #join #NVIDIA #GeForce #catalog
Leave a Reply