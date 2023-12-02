













Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival are the new experiences from Epic Games | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









From what has been revealed, they will have constant updates and will be available during this week and for free. So it doesn’t hurt to take a look at what they offer.

Lego Fortnite is a LEGO-based survival and building adventure, which will be available starting December 7, 2023.

We recommend: Fortnite: The Big Bang has already happened and the first preview of Chapter 5 is now available.

This brings together the open world with the magic of construction; is an experience designed for players of all ages.

The idea behind this is to encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration. As to Rocket Racing is a Supersonic arcade racing video game from Psyonix.

Fountain: Epic Games.

Rocket Racing is more focused on action than Lego Fortniteand in this experience players will be able to drift, fly and accelerate with their friends.

This will have a selection of circuits in constant evolution. This initiative from the team of Rocket League It will be available from December 8, 2023.

About Fortnite Festival is a musical experience in which players can form a band with their friends or play alone.

In Fortnite Festival The best songs from various artists will be available and it will be possible to perform on stage. This is a development by Harmonix, the studio that created rock band.

Fountain: Epic Games.

This is the first step of this Batle Royale to venture into the musical genre. The Weeknd will be the first to arrive at this experience, and that will be on December 9, 2023.

Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival They diversify what this video game offers.

Apart from Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 31 times, 31 visits today)