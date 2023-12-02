From the Big Bang event, which concluded Chapter 4 of Fortnite and having welcomed the imminent arrival of Chapter 5, various news have also emerged on the future of the Epic Games game, which will soon see the arrival of three real games within the gamethat is to say LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival which will all find space within Fortnite.

These are not strictly Fortnite modes, but rather real almost stand-alone games but accessible from within the Epic Games game, all three arriving rather soon, within a few days.

The first of these to be playable will be LEGO Fortnite, with a release date set for December 7 2023. From next week it will therefore be possible to take part in this particular construction-based survival within the Fortnite game world.

Immediately afterwards, on December 8th, it will be the turn of Rocket Racing, developed by Psyonix, the Rocket League team. It is a racing game always set within the world of Fortnite, while the third game is Fortnite Festival, arriving on December 9th as a rhythm game developed by Harmonix specialists.