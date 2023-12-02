From the Big Bang event, which concluded Chapter 4 of Fortnite and having welcomed the imminent arrival of Chapter 5, various news have also emerged on the future of the Epic Games game, which will soon see the arrival of three real games within the gamethat is to say LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival which will all find space within Fortnite.
These are not strictly Fortnite modes, but rather real almost stand-alone games but accessible from within the Epic Games game, all three arriving rather soon, within a few days.
The first of these to be playable will be LEGO Fortnite, with a release date set for December 7 2023. From next week it will therefore be possible to take part in this particular construction-based survival within the Fortnite game world.
Immediately afterwards, on December 8th, it will be the turn of Rocket Racing, developed by Psyonix, the Rocket League team. It is a racing game always set within the world of Fortnite, while the third game is Fortnite Festival, arriving on December 9th as a rhythm game developed by Harmonix specialists.
Three new games inside Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite is the result of the collaboration that had already been glimpsed in the past: it is a space more dedicated to younger people, focused on the design of worlds and construction through the typical elements taken from LEGO constructions.
Rocket Racing is an arcade driving game about which not much is known yet, beyond the look directly derived from Fortnite and a very fast but very unrealistic approach to the world of racing, which perhaps will have something to do with the another Psyonix title.
Finally, Fortnite Festival clearly resembles Guitar Hero in style, and appears to be a rhythm game I rely on licensed music and rhythmic action as per tradition for the genre in question. We are therefore awaiting further information from Epic Games on all this news.
#LEGO #Fortnite #Rocket #Racing #Fortnite #Festival #announced #games #Epic #Games #title