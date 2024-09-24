LEGO Fortnite became one of the most used modes within the now clear video game platform offered by Epic Games and during the State of Play September 2024 It was possible to appreciate a new feature that fans will appreciate.

It happens that LEGO Fortnite will now offer its players the option of playing in split screen locally. This means that all those who want to play a game of this title will be able to do so without much problem.

It’s worth noting that this feature isn’t exclusive to PlayStation, it should also work on Xbox and even Nintendo Switch. It would be a shame if it didn’t work on PC, though, as there’s always a problem with the account system.

Source: Epic Games

Now, this wasn’t the only thing they revealed, we’ll also have a nice limited edition DualSense controller with many details of the original characters from Epic Games’ Battle Royale.

This piece of hardware that won’t make you play better but will look great in your collection is available for pre-order starting October 3 and will hit stores in the remainder of 2024.

Source: Epic Games

What do you think about what will come now? LEGO Fortnite?