Cxt_bro is one of the most dedicated users on Lego Fortnite. Previously created a wonderful Destroyer Star Warsbut this time it surprised us with a Marvel structure.

The user posed next to his large structure – being Captain America – and described it. The Avengers tower he built would have to be the size of the real one. He commented that this is the case, even though it is not completely polished or built.

Now that it has reached the ideal size, The user is only polishing some holes and making modifications in one of the rooms.

Although the effort and detail that the player puts into Lego Fortnite, it's even more incredible that it demonstrates everything we can do in the new Lego universe. However, he did comment that he hopes there will be a wider range of colors for bricks in the future.

Let's remember that the video game has only a short time in the gaming world, so it is likely that several things need to be polished. Either way, By this time the players have already shown that delivery is a world of possibilities. What are you going to build?

What platforms is Lego Fortnite available for?

Lego Fortnite is a release from Epic Games, it is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

Let's remember that the video game is a free delivery.

