













Lego Fortnite: A player has already managed to recreate a Star Wars Imperial Destroyer









Lego pieces are a barbaric thing, in the end it takes a lot of time and care to create structures through them; and although it is very entertaining, we must consider that It is quite expensive and not everyone can afford to create through them.

However, through Lego Fortnite It is easier to generate what we want. A user verified it. Cxt_bro commented on what he did to recreate an Imperial Destroyer.

Source: Cxt_bro

Thanks to Lego Fortnite an user built a scale Destroyer. We know it is a huge ship. The user commented that he used roofs and long bricks to create the body of the Destroyer.

Source: Cxt_bro

Furthermore, he stressed that Within it there is enough space for an entire community to live. And although it is more of an aesthetic issue than a practical one, it is still surprising. What is the greatest thing you have created? What do you think of the creation of Cxt_bro?

What is Lego Fortnite?

The official Lego website describes it as follows:

“In short, it's the greatest survival and crafting adventure ever!

Explore vast brick landscapes where creativity and mischief take flight. Collect resources, fight creatures and use your imagination to build an impressive brick base. Explore on your own or play with up to seven friends. Build, destroy and build again!”

Let's remember that it is a free video game from Epic Games. Available for Windows from December 7, 2023.

