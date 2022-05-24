The trick to a new Lego set is to use as many existing bricks as possible. On the one hand because it is the smartest financially, but also because that is the whole idea of ​​Lego; build things with existing bricks. As a rule, we find that the older the real car is, the better the Lego model is often correct. Probably related to the less complicated shapes of older cars. That does not apply to this Lego Daytona SP3; he looks great to us.

For a modern car, this Lego model fits very well. We suspect that the reason lies in the fact that the Ferrari SP3 is already a special thing to see in itself, with almost Lego-like retro elements in the bumpers. Lego designer Samuel Tacchi tells TopGear that these slots were a big challenge and they ended up having to use ‘normal’ Lego. In total, the Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3 consists of 3,778 pieces for a model that is 59 centimeters long and 25 centimeters wide. This makes the dimensions approximately equal to those of the Lego Sian.

In total Lego developed eleven brand new pieces for this Ferrari. New, for example, are the thick rims. The rims on the Porsche 911 GT3, the Bugatti Veyron and the Lamborghini Sian were the same in size, but the Ferrari has different dimensions for the first time. You also don’t have to stick any stickers yourself with this model. The few logos you see are printed on the parts. According to the designer, it is one of the most difficult sets to put together so far.

Price Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3

Like the Lamborghini, Lego’s SP3 gets a working transmission and a V12 with real moving pistons. The doors open up to reveal an interior. The Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3 costs 399 euros by the way. You can also buy a coffee table book with the name The Sense of Perfection† Only 5,000 copies of these will be printed, so be quick. From July 1, you can order the set on the Lego website. From August 1, you can visit your favorite Lego store.

What is the Daytona SP3 again?

To put it bluntly, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a LaFerrari without hybrid systems. Although that is too short-sighted according to the brand. ‘icona [de exclusieve modelserie waar de Daytona SP3 onder valt, red.] is more design driven and we have some collectors who are very focused on that. While some elements are shared with the LaFerrari, the philosophy and strategy are completely different,” Ferrari said.

The V12 is the same 6.5-liter V12 as in the 812 Competizione, but in this case with 840 hp. The rev limiter only wakes up at 9,500 rpm. Due to the lack of batteries and an electric motor, the real Daytona weighs only 1,485 kilos.