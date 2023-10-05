For a couple of years now, Nintendo has been more open to collaborations to lend its brands and thus bring various products to light, that brings us to the Mario movie that was released this year, licensed figures, important clothing brands with prints. of the characters. But without a doubt, the most significant thing is having your own toys LEGOwith a universe that continues to expand.

Through a publication, the Japanese company announces a new alliance with the buildable toy brand, which is focused this time on the franchise of Animal Crossingincluding characters like Isabelle and Tom Nook. This is what follows after the collaborations with were launched Donkey Kong and Super Mario.

It is worth mentioning that this commercial shown by the companies is still a teaser, so at the moment there is no release date for these toys, nor is there a price, but it is likely that it will be close to that of Super Mario, it will depend if it is a very large set. However, the holiday dates are approaching, so it could be launched at the end of this year.

With this, it becomes more possible for us to see The Legend of Zelda in the shape of cubes, well Animal Crossing had already been leaked, and it also happened with the saga of Linksince we are talking about a tree Deku buildable Ocarina of Time. It will be a matter of waiting to see if it goes on sale or not, although letting it go would be a million-dollar opportunity.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: Nintendo collectors will have to continue using their salaries on LEGO, the truth is they look very good, but I wouldn’t buy them because I don’t consume this type of products, I’d better continue buying Switch or Amiibo cartridges.