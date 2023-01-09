Lego And Wizards of the Coast have teamed up and created a playable set to celebrate 50 of Dungeons & Dragons. The result is a map composed of 3000 piecesreally picturesque and completely usable thanks to the changes that can be made from time to time.

In October, some designers were asked to re-adapt in key Lego your favorite game tables. The winner of the contest now has the chance to see their idea transformed into an official set Lego x D&Dto form a union that will surely make fans happy.

The winner is the user BoltBuilds with his Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s Endwho will receive a net 1% of earnings from sales of the set.