Although there is still no official information about him, rumors about his development have been going around for months. Sumo Digital would be in charge of its realization and would have several recognized equipment licenses. However, his departure was planned to coincide with the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For now it is not known when it will be able to arrive LEGO 2K Goooal!. However, the fact that it has already appeared classified could mean that an ad is quite close. After all, the Korean authority has already revealed the existence of various video games in the past.

Knowing the titles of the franchise, it is possible that LEGO 2K Goooal! put your own spin on the popular sport. However, as long as we don’t have any kind of breakthrough, we won’t know what to expect from him. What do you think a football match with the famous figures will be like?

What other video games does LEGO prepare?

The same rumors about Goooal! they mentioned that the toy brand has other video games on the way. Most of them would be sports, since 2K has the WWE and NBA licenses in its possession. So they plan to combine them with the brick toys. This would be in an attempt to appeal to younger audiences.

It should be noted that the source of these rumors spoke about the existence of LEGO 2K Drive prior to its release. Now the soccer title classification adds more veracity to your information. So it seems that in a few months we will have wrestling and basketball titles with the little figures. They would like to?

