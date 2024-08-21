Lego has revealed six – six! – new Mario Kart sets are on the way. This marks the very first time Mario’s racer will be immortalized in brick form.

Launching on New Year’s Day 2025, Lego says “each set has been designed to ensure that anyone can enjoy the joy of the Super Mario universe” and includes interactive elements such as audio and visual effects.

LEGO X Mario Kart – Official Teaser TrailerWatch on YouTube

The new sets – which were announced at Gamescom – feature some of Mario Kart’s best-known characters: Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, and Baby Peach.

Lego Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures are not included and must be purchased separately.

The six sets feature a Yoshi Bike, a Standard Kart, Donkey Kong and DK Jumbo, Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi, and Toad’s Garage, respectively. They range from 133 pieces to 390.

Baby Peach and the Grand Prix set is the biggest set, featuring 823 pieces so you can build your very own starting gate. It also includes Lemmy in the Landship kart and Toad on the standard bike.

Also announced at Gamescom were three new Lego Animal Crossing sets: Stargazing with Celeste, Leif’s Caravan and Garden Shop, and Able Sisters Clothing Shop. These sets will also go on sale from January 1st, 2025.

These are not the only Mario-flavored Lego sets on the way, of course. Last month, Lego revealed a 2D-style Super Mario World set featuring Mario and Yoshi. The set will reportedly launch on 1st October and feature 1215 pieces.

The set is the latest entry into Lego’s adult-oriented Super Mario range, following earlier impressive sets such as the fold-out ? Block and Bowser statue.