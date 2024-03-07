Warner It has long tablecloths this 2024, given that the 85 years of the franchise are being celebrated. batman, which continues to be quite popular due to relaunches of animated series, live action movies, comics, video games, among other products that fans consume without question. And for that reason they have teamed up once again with the LEGO brand to have a new commemorative set that will surely bring a lot of nostalgia to those who are always informed about such a long-running series.

It is presented LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline a scale recreation of Gotham City quite similar to what fans saw in the 90's with “Batman: The Animated Series”. This has just over 4,210 pieces to assemble, and you can build scenarios such as Gotham City Court, Arkham Asylum, the classic Batwing, and the Bat-Signal. And of course, iconic characters cannot be missing from the action, including Catwoman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and of course the bat hero of this lawless city.

The best thing about this set is that it can be placed to display other fans of the franchise, as it can be placed on a carefully placed shelf on the wall or also on a shelf where the owner of the product has some space. to decorate your room, living room or others. The suggested price will be neither more nor less than $7,499 MXNin any of the brand's branches LEGObut there are also authorized distributors such as the most famous department stores in Mexico.

The official launch of LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline It will be April 1st, so fans should stay tuned for the official pre-sale on the brand's website. Likewise, they can attend the day of departure to see if they can find any piece that is not set aside by another client.

Editor's note: I've always admired the dedication they put into LEGO sets, but with how expensive they are, I'd really rather buy a new video game console. Well at the end of the day, I think collecting these sets is more for people who have extra money.