













LEGO celebrates 85 years of Batman with a set that you will want to place on your best wall









LEGO in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global and D.C.presented the set Batman Gotham City Skylinea recreation of Gotham City as you saw it in the 1990s animated series.

This atmospheric set is a three-dimensional recreation of the Gotham City skyline in blocks of LEGO which is launched while Batman's 85th birthday is celebrated in 2024.

This is a very large set consisting of 4,210 blocks that meticulously recreates each tower and iconic building from that series that many fans grew up with during the 90's.

You will be able to appreciate the Gotham City Court, Arkham Asylum, the classic Batwing and the Bat Signal. The set is also packed with Easter eggs and beloved characters, including Catwoman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and the Dark Knight himself. Additionally, parts of the set open up to reveal more details inside.

Source: LEGO

The set is perfect for DC fans. The Gotham City Skyline is a stunning display piece that can be mounted on the wall or placed on a shelf for display.

How much is the LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline worth?

The LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline has a price of 7,499 MXN and comes with 4,210 pieces. It is intended for consumers over 18 years of age. The dimensions of this item are 41.6 cm high, 6 cm deep and 76 cm wide. It will go on sale to Insiders on April 1, 2024 and then to the rest of the public on April 4.

This is a good opportunity for fans of Batman and building blocks to get their hands on a set that will remind you of the iconic series that made history and put the Dark Knight back on screens.

