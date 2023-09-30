Lego has been successful with the old, trusted Lego block for more than half a century. But exactly that plastic building block is in the dark, because it is made from petroleum. Lego thought it could make the blocks from recycled bottles, but has to look for an alternative. ‘If it succeeds, it will require a huge investment.’
Jurriaan Nolles
Latest update:
9:00 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Lego #rid #petroleum #making #bicycle #wood #steel