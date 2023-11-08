













Lego announces the largest Marvel set in its history and it will cost you the same as a new console | TierraGamer: news and entertainment in one place









As its name suggests, this recreates one of the most important locations within the comics of this publisher.

Also called Stark Tower after its owner, Tony Stark/Iron Man, it first appeared in the comics in The New Avengers #3published in February 2005.

Since then, Avengers Tower has had a great presence in animation, video games and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So it was to be expected that LEGO decided to dedicate a set to him that includes more than 5 thousand pieces. Specifically, we are talking about 5,201.

We recommend: Marvel would be planning a new Avengers movie with the original team.

This comprises iconic characters from the Infinity Saga to Leviathan, Quinjet and two Chitauri Flyers. It even has a Kevin Feige figure!

Fountain: LEGO Group.

Yes, from the president of Marvel Studios. One of the reasons for creating LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower is to celebrate the 60 years of existence of the Avengers, which first appeared in The Avengers #1.

That iconic comic went on sale in September 1963. This new set also stands out for including authentic action on each floor. Once assembled, the result is a fantastic structure more than 90 cm high.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower is packed to the ceiling with memorable scenes and an all-star cast of characters.

When will it be available for sale? Well, starting November 24, 2023. It is possible to get it in the stores of this toy manufacturer or in their website.

Fountain: LEGO Group.

In both cases it has a suggested price of $12,499 Mexican pesos. No doubt for many fans this will be a splendid gift for Christmas.

Apart from LEGO and Marvel we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)