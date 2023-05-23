Yesterday was the birthday of one of the most iconic brands in the world of video games. The may 22 of the 1980 in fact, the character of appeared for the first time in Japan Pac-Man. For fans of the geek world we are certainly talking about an important date that LEGO has therefore decided to celebrate with a new entirely dedicated set. This is the LEGO set no. 10323a real cabinet reproduced with the most famous bricks in the world.

The set will include well 2651 pieces and among these there are many goodies that will surely drive the most loyal fans of the brand crazy. The LEGO 10323 set will indeed contain four joysticksa coin collectorone points table and also one scale play station. The interactive elements are also different, it will in fact be possible to see Pac-Man and his ghost enemies move thanks to the mechanisms present in the set which also includes spinning figures of the latter.

This new celebratory set will be available on the official LEGO website at the price of $269.99 and the will come June first for VIP users while everyone else will be able to buy it from four. As well as us too Sven Franicdesigner of the project, declared himself very enthusiastic about the result which will certainly make the fans of the historic arcade game very happy.