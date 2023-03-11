Today is March 10, the day MAR10 and LEGO, who have an alliance to produce sets inspired by the universe of Super Mario Bros. decided to broadcast a video with the latest news in the line of releases for this year. They also took the opportunity to talk a little about the future of this collaboration with Nintendo.

More LEGO’s Mario. What could be better to celebrate the day of MAR10 what more LEGO sets of Mario? The sets LEGO has created so far are amazing, and the legendary brick company revealed what’s in store for the future of LEGO Mario.

Two new characters will join the LEGO universe Mario this summer: donkey kong and Dry Bowser. The latter will come with a new expansion, the Battle of Dry Bowser’s Castlewhich will be released on August 1, 2023.



The castle has endless secrets, from a key that opens a chest to a secret area. And there are some new famous monsters from Mario to build as you progress towards Dry Bowser to shoot him down from above.

Also shown during today’s live broadcast was the arrival of donkey kong, which LEGO briefly hinted at yesterday. We only got to see a miniature of the famous Kong, complete with his tie, but we’ll see D.K. (and hopefully the rest of the gang) join in on the LEGO fun this summer. LEGO said it will share more details in the coming months.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Very nice and all but… when are we going to have LEGO Kirby? I need it!